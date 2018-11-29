PKK representative detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

A person who recruited militants for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization has been detained as part of the operation in Turkey against PKK in the country’s Kocaeli province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 29.

Reportedly, the detained recruiter, whose name was not disclosed, took an active part in the detachments of the PKK Syrian wing PYD / YPG.

Eight people who are suspected of collecting "kickback" from Kurdish entrepreneurs to support PKK were also detained during the operation.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

