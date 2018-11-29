PKK representative detained in Turkey

29 November 2018 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A person who recruited militants for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization has been detained as part of the operation in Turkey against PKK in the country’s Kocaeli province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 29.

Reportedly, the detained recruiter, whose name was not disclosed, took an active part in the detachments of the PKK Syrian wing PYD / YPG.

Eight people who are suspected of collecting "kickback" from Kurdish entrepreneurs to support PKK were also detained during the operation.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead
Turkey 13:15
Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey
Business 11:45
Ministry: Turkey, China mulling tourism development
Tourism 11:31
Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport
Turkey 11:07
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 10:58
National currencies to be used in Russia-Turkey settlements on S-400 deliveries
Turkey 07:48
Latest
Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity
Georgia 13:30
Japan supports enhancement road maintenance practices in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 13:28
Kyrgyz FM and French Ambassador discuss issues of reciprocal visits at top and high levels
Kyrgyzstan 13:24
Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation
Politics 13:22
Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead
Turkey 13:15
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04
Projects worth $600M underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty industrial zone
Economy 12:59
Share of private sector in Azerbaijani ICT market reaches 87% (PHOTO)
ICT 12:57
Turkmen company opens tender for holding audit
Tenders 12:47