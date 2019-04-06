New head of municipality of Turkish province demolishes all doors in municipality building

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Savci Sayan, the newly elected head of the municipality of the Turkey’s Agri Province, demolished all doors in the city hall, including the offices of officials, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, Sayan did this so that the people of Agri Province can easily enter the municipality to meet with the municipality workers.

Sayan noted that earlier the employees of the municipality avoided meetings with the population in every possible way.

"After the elections on March 31, a new period came, when all officials are obliged to respond to the demands of the population," said the head of the municipality.

Sayan is a candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

