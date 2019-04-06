New head of municipality of Turkish province demolishes all doors in municipality building

6 April 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Savci Sayan, the newly elected head of the municipality of the Turkey’s Agri Province, demolished all doors in the city hall, including the offices of officials, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, Sayan did this so that the people of Agri Province can easily enter the municipality to meet with the municipality workers.

Sayan noted that earlier the employees of the municipality avoided meetings with the population in every possible way.

"After the elections on March 31, a new period came, when all officials are obliged to respond to the demands of the population," said the head of the municipality.

Sayan is a candidate from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Follow the author on Twitter:@rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Launch of passenger traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will give new impetus to development of tourism
Economy 09:00
Turkish defense minister says U.S. to deliver 4th F-35 jet
Turkey 03:39
Iran-Russia-Turkey parliamentary officials to convene on Syria
Iran 5 April 19:35
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria, S-400 deliveries, Turkish Stream gas project on April 8.
World 5 April 17:06
Illegal immigrants detained in Turkey
Turkey 5 April 13:20
Turkish ruling party: Number of votes for Yildirim greatly increases in election in Istanbul
Turkey 5 April 13:18
Latest
Turkmenistan paving highway to Kazakh border
Economy 13:15
Tourism Development Agency makes tourist maps for cities and districts of Tajikistan
Central Asia 13:08
Ashgabat to hold int’l trade fair
Turkmenistan 13:01
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 13:00
Hopes for US-China trade deal positively affect commodity prices
Oil&Gas 12:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decree on marking 10th anniversary of April Revolution
Central Asia 12:58
Analyst: Upcoming meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs has a serious goal
Commentary 12:45
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan drops
Economy 12:39
Turkmen ministry announces tender for creation of production plant
Tenders 12:15