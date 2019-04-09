Turkey, Qatar to hold political consultations

9 April 2019 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and Qatar will hold political consultations as part of the visit by Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Ankara, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The visit will take place today, on April 9.

“As part of the visit, the foreign minister of Qatar will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, and bilateral relations of the countries will be discussed,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

---

