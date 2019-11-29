Turkey appoints new ambassadors to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

29 November 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey recalled ambassadors from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in connection with the appointment of new ambassadors to these countries, Trend reports referring to Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper).

New Ambassador of Turkey Togan Oral will serve in Turkmenistan, while Ambassador Ufuk Ekici - in Kazakhstan.

In general, new ambassadors of Turkey have been appointed in 16 countries.

