Turkey halts passenger flights to and from Italy, Iraq and South Korea
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that all passenger flights to and from Italy, Iraq and South Korea had been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The measure will be effective 12 a.m. on Sunday, he said, adding the land crossings between Turkey and neighbouring Iraq had also been closed.
Turkey had previously halted passenger flights to and from Iran and China.
