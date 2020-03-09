Turkey's cement exports to Uzbekistan down in January 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9
By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:
Turkey's cement exports to Uzbekistan decreased in January 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.
Turkey's cement exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $467,000 in January 2020, which is 32.3 percent less compared to January 2019.
However, Turkey's total cement exports to Uzbekistan exceeded $13.4 million in 2019, having increased by 123.47 percent, compared to 2018.
Turkey's total cement exports exceeded $3.5 billion in 2019, having increased by 17.8 percent, compared to 2018.
Cement exports accounted for 1.9 percent of the Turkey's total exports in 2019.
