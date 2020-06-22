Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey falls sharply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 1,154 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in May 2020, which is 98.01 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports on June 22 referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in May 2020 amounted to 3.87 percent.

From January through May 2020, 124,569 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 54.12 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 2.9 percent.

According to the ministry, in May 2020, 29,829 tourists visited Turkey, which is 99.26 percent less compared to May 2019.

In the first five months of this year, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 66.35 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

Some 901,723 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.03 percent more compared to 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 2 percent.

---

