Turkish Coast Guard rescues 48 asylum seekers in Aegean

At least 48 asylum seekers whose boats were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard on Saturday, according to security sources, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Turkish Coast Guard was dispatched to a location off Çeşme in the western Izmir province after being informed of a group of asylum seekers stranded on a dinghy, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A total of 19 asylum seekers were brought ashore, the source added.

Separately, coast guards also rescued 29 asylum seekers on a dinghy in the Dikili district after they requested help.

They were later transferred to the provincial migration office.