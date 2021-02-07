Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy

Turkey 7 February 2021 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy

“My priority along with all my colleagues at the Embassy will be to set new goals with the aim of fulfilling our national goal to increase the cooperation between Turkey and Czechia in the areas of energy, security, defense, tourism, culture and education – all of which have considerable cooperation potential in our respective countries,” Turkey’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Egemen Bağış told the Business Soirée newspaper on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“It is really an honor to represent our country in the golden city of Prague that lies in the heart of Europe, and in a country like Czechia where the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk also lived and healed after he’d been wounded and became a veteran. Turkey has the desire to develop our mutual relations even further in all areas,” Bağış added.

The envoy also underlined the importance of economic relations between the two NATO allies.

“In February 2013, we targetted bilateral trade volume of $5 billion. The average trade volume has been $3.5 billion during the last seven years, which is a great indicator for achievability of our target. Also, our bilateral trade has been increasing despite the limitations caused by global obstacles. For example, Skoda Automobiles achieved 26% sales increase in Turkey in 2019,” he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy Turkey 13:19
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments Business 13:16
Georgia reports 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, 14 deaths Georgia 13:15
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19 Business 13:15
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase Business 13:14
Japan’s PM seeks to continue talks with Russia based on Singapore agreements Other News 13:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Niyazqulular village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:35
Russia reports over 16,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to show upward trend Finance 11:32
Cuba to expand private sector employment Economy 11:22
Uzbekistan, US in talks over ESG report publication Uzbekistan 10:30
Fire destroys part of Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome in Argentina Other News 10:05
Iran shares data on total value of petrochemical products Business 09:48
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of materials Tenders 09:48
Georgia allows Iranian trucks to enter its territory Business 09:48
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines, damages expected Other News 09:29
Azerbaijani ministry to sell mid-term bonds through auction Finance 09:14
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease Turkey 08:53
Iran's Eslamabad e-Gharb petrochemical plant to be built at expense of domestic production Oil&Gas 08:10
Elections in Uzbekistan can be held in October Uzbekistan 07:51
No case of reinfection with Covid-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 07:48
Iran Air official outlines UK-Iran flights COVID-19 protocols Iran 07:41
Military seizes $90 mln worth of drugs in northwestern Mexico Other News 07:13
S.Korea reports 372 more COVID-19 cases, 80,896 in total World 06:14
Azerbaijan discloses electricity generation volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 05:01
5.4-magnitude quake hits 38 km NW of Yonakuni, Japan Other News 04:12
France reports 20,586 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall Europe 03:18
Road accident leaves 4 killed, 25 injured in Pakistan's Punjab Other News 02:29
WHO reports over 460,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 01:39
Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries Kyrgyzstan 01:00
Foundation of new propylene plant laid in Iran Oil&Gas 00:58
Iranian gov't prepares plan on development of gas fields Oil&Gas 00:48
Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas World 00:14
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul Other News 6 February 23:12
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry talks on private investments in electric power industry Oil&Gas 6 February 22:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 February 22:17
Calls for stricter measures as virus variants spread in Turkey Turkey 6 February 21:55
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines Kyrgyzstan 6 February 21:42
Georgian PM, WB Vice President discuss partnership strategy Georgia 6 February 21:36
Value of bonds issued in Iran expands Finance 6 February 21:21
Qatar reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 153,690 in total Arab World 6 February 20:50
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Lebanese diplomat performs namaz at Zangilan mosque - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani-based diplomatic corps visit Zangilan city Politics 6 February 20:04
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 7 Oil&Gas 6 February 19:21
Port of Baku receives Turkish export freight trains Economy 6 February 19:11
Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan's Khudafarin Bridge (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:10
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly district's Mughanly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:09
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade praises work done in industry sector Business 6 February 19:08
Georgia aspires to become the transport and logistics hub in post-COVID period Business 6 February 19:08
Several investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 February 19:01
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenue from 2020 tea, coffee exports Business 6 February 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 6 February 18:21
Ukraine to receive 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February Other News 6 February 18:16
UzAuto Motors terminates Chevrolet Equinox vehicle supply Transport 6 February 17:21
Azerbaijani, Turkish National Commissions for UNESCO hold consultations Politics 6 February 16:37
Eurasian Development Bank to co-op with Kazakh Trade Ministry on digital projects support Business 6 February 16:35
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour Construction 6 February 16:34
Iran's electricity generation capacity to grow Oil&Gas 6 February 16:34
Coronavirus vaccination to be launched in Iran this week Society 6 February 15:00
Foreign diplomats view Armenian-destroyed culture house in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 6 Society 6 February 14:58
It's really painful to see such destruction scenes in Azerbaijani Jabrayil - Croatian ambassador Politics 6 February 14:55
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:55
Exports from Iran's Alborz Province increase Business 6 February 14:53
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for steam boilers via tender Tenders 6 February 14:53
U.S. Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister US 6 February 14:11
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:09
EU Parliamentarians Back India-South Africa Covid Vaccine Patent Proposal Other News 6 February 14:08
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi, thanks India for Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 6 February 13:54
KIBA says ‘thank you’ to India Other News 6 February 13:53
'I've Felt The Love': Kevin Pietersen Lauds India For Sending COVID Vaccines To S Africa Other News 6 February 13:52
UK ambassador comments on destruction caused to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil following Second Karabakh war Politics 6 February 13:45
Ruins in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil - shocking, says Iranian-French photographer Politics 6 February 13:43
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic Politics 6 February 13:23
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike Business 6 February 13:02
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 6 February 12:56
Azerbaijani diplomatic corps' representatives visit destroyed areas in Jabrayil city (PHOTO) Politics 6 February 12:54
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 6 February 12:25
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 6 February 12:24
Azerbaijani sappers successfully complete regular engineering courses (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 6 February 12:24
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 12:22
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 12:22
UNESCO hopes to as soon as possible deploy mission to Azerbaijani Karabakh Politics 6 February 12:04
Turkish, Russian servicemen taking all measures to monitor ceasefire compliance (PHOTO) Politics 6 February 11:57
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 5 Uzbekistan 6 February 11:55
Top officials of Azerbaijan discuss return of population to liberated lands Politics 6 February 11:53
Rich Metal Group joins Business Association of Georgia Business 6 February 11:10
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan Business 6 February 11:09
Iranian currency rates for February 6 Finance 6 February 11:08
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-19 Business 6 February 11:07
Insurance part of labor pensions in Azerbaijan increases Society 6 February 11:06
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul Other News 6 February 10:54
Foreign officials, president's aide of Azerbaijan leave for Jabrayil, Zangilan districts Politics 6 February 10:15
Trudeau urges Canadians not to worry about COVID-19 vaccination Other News 6 February 08:54
Expectations Index to increase significantly in Georgia - ISET-PI Business 6 February 08:38
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier Other News 6 February 08:24
New Zealand investigates new COVID-19 case linked to quarantine facility Other News 6 February 07:49
US endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO US 6 February 07:15
All news