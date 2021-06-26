Turkey reports 5,630 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Friday confirmed 5,630 new COVID-19 cases, including 477 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,398,878, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 56 to 49,473, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,261,892 after 7,184 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 737 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 222,936 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 59,667,586.
