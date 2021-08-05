Turkey reports 24,297 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths
6,636 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 108 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 245,152 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 24,297 new cases were registered.
Latest
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani commission on "Convention for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict" holds first meeting (PHOTO)