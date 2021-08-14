Israel’s import of cars from Turkey down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Israel decreased by 8.2 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $257.5 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Moreover, the export of cars from Turkey to Israel decreased by 34.7 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $47.9 million.

Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is 16.8 percent more than June 2020.

Turkey’s export of cars totaled $29.1 billion during the past 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).