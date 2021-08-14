Israel’s import of cars from Turkey down
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14
Trend:
The export of cars from Turkey to Israel decreased by 8.2 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $257.5 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.
Moreover, the export of cars from Turkey to Israel decreased by 34.7 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $47.9 million.
Turkey as a whole increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $14.4 billion.
Thus, Turkey exported cars worth $2.3 billion in June 2021, which is 16.8 percent more than June 2020.
Turkey’s export of cars totaled $29.1 billion during the past 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).
