Greece's provocative actions will lead nowhere - Turkish Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Greece must understand that its expansionist approach and provocative actions are unwise and will lead nowhere, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during an inspection visit to the western province of Edirne bordering Greece, Trend reports.

The head of the defense department is accompanied on the trip by the Chief of the General Staff General Yashar Guler, the Commander of the Ground Forces General Musa Avsever, the Commander of the Navy Admiral Adnan Ozbal and the Commander of the Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz.

Akar on the spot got acquainted with the measures taken on the border with Greece, and visited the army units at the zero point of the border:

"The leaders of all countries, in particular neighboring Greece, should know that good neighborly relations are also important for the peoples of these countries. But, unfortunately, we are constantly faced with provocations, illegal acts of aggression and rhetoric of Greece. The Greek authorities constantly use the language of threats against Turkey".

The Minister stressed that Greece makes unheard-of claims, claims the entire sea and air space, thereby making every effort to limit the possibilities of Turkey.

"But history has shown that nothing can be achieved in this way, and they must see it very clearly. We will not, under any circumstances, allow them to violate or infringe on our rights and laws".