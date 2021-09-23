Turkey sees growth in value of electrical product exports to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

The value of electrical goods export from Turkey to France has grown in the first eight months of 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this figure amounted to over $607.9 million, up by 39.8 percent on annual basis.

In August 2021, Turkey exported electrical goods worth over $76.7 million to France, which is 27.8 percent above the August 2020 level, the ministry said.

Turkey’s value of the export of electrical goods increased by 38.9 percent from January through August 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $9.07 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $1.2 billion in August 2021, which is 42.3 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

The export of Turkish electrical goods amounted to nearly $13.6 billion during the last 12 months (from August 2020 through August 2021).