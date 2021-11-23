Snap parliamentary election won’t be held in Turkey – Turkish president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The snap parliamentary election will not be held in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting of the heads of the representative offices of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara city on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

Erdogan said that the next presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey in 2023.

“The ruling party is determined to achieve the targets planned for the period up to 2023,” the Turkish president said.

“We will do our best to make Turkey stronger and more developed,” Erdogan said. “This is the success of the ruling party, which has been in power since 2003.”

Earlier opposition leaders in Turkey called for holding a snap parliamentary election.