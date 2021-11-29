Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipped via its local ports in 10M2021
Latest
One person injured in mine explosion during repair and construction work in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district
Russia plays very important role in normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Using example of Zangazur corridor shows that Azerbaijan has opened new opportunities for ECO - expert
Results of Sochi meeting give hope for consolidation of peace, stability in South Caucasus – experts
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive)