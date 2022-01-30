Police officers injured in minibus accident in Turkey’s Istanbul province
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
Trend:
A minibus overturned in Turkey’s Istanbul province, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.
According to the message, a minibus carrying police officers to Istanbul Airport overturned due to ice on the road and thick fog.
Some 10 police officers were injured. The condition of two of them is assessed as severe. The bus driver was not injured.
Police officers, gendarmes, fire and medical brigades were sent to the scene.
