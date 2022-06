BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Greek Ambassador to Ankara Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to Greece's support for terrorist organizations, in particular the PKK, FETO and DHKP-C, as well as in connection with a PKK demonstration organized near the Turkish Embassy in Athens, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's point of view and reaction on this issue was brought to the attention of the Greek ambassador.