A failure of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will mean a failure of the entire Astana process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after the Astana Trio (Russia, Iran, Türkiye) summit in Tehran, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As guarantor nations of the Astana process, we must spare no effort to ensure the convening of the next meeting of the [Constitutional] Committee as soon as possible," he said, adding that the UN office in Switzerland could be a possible venue.