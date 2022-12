BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Qatar on December 18, where he will take part in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, the administration of the Turkish leader announced on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Our President, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, will visit Doha on December 18 to attend the closing ceremony of the World Cup."

Meanwhile, Erdogan has also taken part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.