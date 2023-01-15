Türkiye resolves issue with 'grain corridor' in Black Sea - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Türkiye has become a country that has resolved the issue of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with local youth, Trend reports.

According to Erdogan, Türkiye is currently aiming to process wheat grain into flour and send it to poor African countries. Erdogan noted that, so far, 44 percent of agricultural products have been sent to Europe, and 14 percent - to Africa.

"Now we will balance the situation and send products to poor African countries, and thus give the best answer to their expectations," Turkish president added.