Turkish army neutralizes terrorists in northern Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced the neutralization of 6 militants of the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization in northern Syria, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, PKK/YPG (People's Defense Units) militants were eliminated in the zones of anti-terrorist "Operation Peace Spring" and "Operation Euphrates Shield".

The ministry noted the firm determination to fight against terrorism.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that since 1984, when PKK militants carried out a terrorist attack in Türkiye for the first time, thousands of Turkish security forces, military personnel, and civilians have died at the hands of this bloody organization.

The US and the EU have added the PKK to lists of terrorist organizations.

In recent years, the PKK has sought to shift responsibility for the bloody crimes in the region to its offshoots.

In Syria, PKK terrorists hide behind the names PYD (Democratic Union Party) and YPG, and in the last two years they have called themselves the "Syrian Democratic Forces".

In Iran, the PKK acts as the "Kurdistan Free Life Party" (PJAK).