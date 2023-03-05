Six-story building collapsed in Turkish province of Sanliurfa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A 6-storey building collapsed in the central part of the Turkish province of Sanliurfa, which was badly damaged after an earthquake with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Many rescue teams were called to the scene.

Governor of Sanliurfa province Salih Ayhan said that the injured, who is a foreign citizen, was taken to a hospital and his life is not in danger. Search and rescue work continues.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.