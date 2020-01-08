Trump: US ready for Iran retaliation, wants to obey law when it comes to striking cultural sites

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US is prepared for any retaliation on the side of Iran and that Washington is ready to retaliate in return, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

He added that he wants to obey international law when it comes to striking cultural sites.

"If that's what the law is, I like to obey the law. But think of it. They kill our people. They blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I'm OK with it. It's OK with me", Trump told reported at the White House.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper also said on Tuesday that Soleimani, killed in the US drone strike on 3 January, had been planning to attack American facilities hosting US diplomats and troops and that the plot was just days away from happening.

He went on to say that the US should expect Iran to retaliate "in some way, shape or form", adding that the United States is not seeking war with Iran but is prepared to respond appropriately to any potential attack from Iran or its proxy forces.

"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do", Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

