The U.S. government will lay on extra evacuation flights from Wuhan with capacity for private U.S. citizens on or about Feb. 3, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Individuals on the flights would be subject to screening, health observations and monitoring requirements. It did not say how many planes it would deploy for how many U.S. citizens.

