US can sell extra crude oil from reserves - White House
The United States can sell crude oil from its reserves to mitigate the impact of sanctions against Russia and the situation around Ukraine on the global energy market, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the briefing, Trend reports citing TASS.
"That is certainly an option on the table," Psaki said, responding to the relevant question.
The United States focuses on taking all the steps in cooperation with partners to mitigate consequences of sanctions on the world’s energy market, she added.
