Date of next court session on case of Armenian militants who tortured Azerbaijani captives disclosed (UPDATE-2)

Details added (first version posted on 13:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

A trial on the criminal case against the Armenian militants Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war tortured Azerbaijani captives and committed other crimes were held in the Yasamal District Court in Baku, Trend reports on June 9.

The trial was chaired by a judge of the Baku Military Court Elbey Allahverdiyev.

During the trial, the defendants' lawyers filed a petition, asking to allow the accused to sit near the lawyers. The petition was granted.

The prosecutor announced the indictment during the trial. In accordance with the indictment, Ludwig Mkrtichyan tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Karabakh war.

Khosrovyan, entering into a criminal conspiracy with several Armenians, took Habib Kazimov hostage and brutally beat and tortured him.

Mkrtichyan, having captured Elman Hajiyev in the direction of Murovdag in 1994, took him away in the direction of Aghbulag village of Khojavend district, where he forced Hajiyev to do hard work and starved him. Mkrtichyan beat Hajiyev, using a machine gun, subjected him to cruel and inhuman torture.

Mkrtichyan and Khosrovyan, entering into a criminal conspiracy with a group of Armenians, brutally tortured Famil Aliyev, who was taken hostage in Jabrayilli village of Aghdam district in 1993, in Shusha prison.

During that period, Mkrtichyan beat the wounded soldiers, as well as starved them.

Mkrtichyan kept Javid Huseyn, a soldier who was kept in captivity in Shusha prison for a year, subjected him to painful torture, doused him with cold water in frosty weather, hit him on the head, as a result of which Javid Huseyn became blind.

Moreover, Mkrtichyan repeatedly beat Kamil Babayev, a soldier captured in Kalbajar district in 1994, in Shusha prison, repeatedly beat and starved and tortured him.

In accordance with the indictment, another defendant, Alyosha Khosrovyan, illegally detained serviceman Yashar Abdulaliyev, who was captured at the Omar Pass, in one of the houses in Kalbajar district, beat him by using various items and tortured him.

Mkrtichyan, together with a group of Armenians, illegally detained Zahid Hasanov, who was wounded and captured during the hostilities in Fuzuli district in 1994, inflicted severe injuries on him, poured cold water on Hasanov in frosty weather, starved him.

Mkrtichyan also beat the captured Rauf Gafarov, a soldier wounded in battles in Alykhanly village of Fuzuli district in 1994, for a year, extinguished cigarettes on his body and tortured him.

Acting as an interpreter in the administrative building of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Mkrtichyan brutally tortured Elshan Islamov, who was taken hostage in 1994. Mkrtichyan also showed a cruel attitude towards the captured resident of Barda Garib Valiyev. Mkrtichyan beat Valiyev with a machine gun and heavy iron bars and threatened to break his neck.

Mkrtichyan killed soldier Firavan Asgarov on October 15, 2020 and on the same day he was detained by servicemen of the Azerbaijani troops.

In accordance with the indictment, Alyosha Khosrovyan, having previously entered into an agreement with a group of criminals, illegally acquired a weapon. Joining the members of the Armenian armed formations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, he severely tortured Habib Kazimov for a year.

Wounded Kazimov was captured in Aliguluushagi village of Gubadli district.

Commenting on the charges, Mkrtichyan said that he did not torture the captives and hostages.

Khosrovyan pleaded partially guilty to the charges and admitted that he illegally crossed the border of Azerbaijan in October 2020.

The accused were asked to testify in the court. Both said they would give testimony after the testimony of the former Azerbaijani prisoners, who said the defendants tortured them during captivity.

The next court session is scheduled for June 16.