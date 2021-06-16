Armenians forced us to dig up remains from graves - ex-Azerbaijani captive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenians forced the captives to dig up the remains of Azerbaijanis from the graves in the cemetery in Aghdam district, former Azerbaijani captive Famil Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at the trial on the criminal case of Armenian war criminals Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war and committed other crimes, Trend reports on June 16.

Aliyev, who was captured in 1994, also said the Armenians shot the already dead soldiers.

"They pulled out gold teeth from the dead. If we refused to dig the graves up, they beat us with reinforcement bars, iron rods. Mkrtychyan and Khosrovyan severely tortured us."

He then recalled how he was taken to Shusha prison.

"First I was taken to Aghdam and from there to Khankendi,” he said. “In the morning I was transported to Shusha prison, where I spent seven months. Mkrtychyan and Khosrovyan used to extinguish cigarettes on my chest."