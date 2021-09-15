XVII Eurasian Media Forum begins in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan 15 September 2021 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The XVII Eurasian Media Forum on the theme "2021: The World in search of new meanings" started in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency told Trend.

The forum held in an online format brought together representatives of the international and local media, international experts, politicians, scientists, public and cultural figures.

Azerbaijan is represented at the forum by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rovshan Mammadov, Chief Consultant of the Media Sector of the Department for work with non-governmental organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Kamran Hasanov, chief consultant of the digital media sector Orhan Sattarov.

The first day of the Eurasian Media Forum was devoted to practical masterclasses by leading world experts. In the context of the event, a round table was organized on the topic "Mass media of Turkic-speaking countries. Development of cooperation in new realities".

