Azerbaijani expert discloses reasons of recent crowds at street markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The growth in purchasing power, which has been observed in Baku’s markets recently, is associated with several factors, Azerbaijani expert in economic issues Elshad Mammadov told Trend on March 16.

“One of the reasons is upcoming Novruz holiday,” the expert said. "On pre-holiday days, the purchasing power of the population is increasing. In this regard, there are big crowds in the markets.”

“On the other hand, the processes that occurred last week on the foreign exchange market also affected this situation,” Mammadov added. “This usually creates tension in the society, but I think that there are no fundamental reasons for this.”

“The conditions in the Azerbaijani consumer market have been organized at the proper level and the country is able to provide consumers with the necessary volume of products and services,” the expert said.

“The situation in the foreign exchange market is also calm,” the expert said. “But it is necessary to take into account the processes envisaged for the long term and give more attention to the diversification of the national economy, a decrease in dependence on import and development of the local real sector.”