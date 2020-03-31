Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discloses sectors less affected by coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

The communications sector, as well as the financial, banking and insurance sectors, are less or not affected by the coronavirus, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company (AzTV), Trend reports.

The minister said that a reason for this is the high wages that employees of these sectors receive.

“Here we take the real salary or the average monthly salary of the employee as the maximum limit," Jabbarov noted adding that based on the concept of equality, it is necessary to recognize that the need for support for workers receiving high wages is significantly different from others.

“The fight against the spread of coronavirus allowed us to once again become witnesses of solidarity between the state and entrepreneurs, the government and the people," the minister said.

Jabbarov also noted that the donations of both the head of state and entrepreneurs and the citizens to the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus are another manifestation of the national unity.