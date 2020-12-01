AzerTelecom’s digital infrastructure project along bottom of Caspian Sea discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

Trend:

The project on laying of fiber-optic cable (Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable) between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, implemented by AzerTelecom, the backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the international Internet, was discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” - Turkmenistan Telecommunications and IT Conference.

The conference held online on November 24-25 was attended by officials and heads of leading telecommunications operators from different countries in Europe and Asia. Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzerTelecom, spoke at the conference providing information about the formation of “Digital Silk Way” between Europe and Southern Asia through Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the project of the backbone fiber-optic cable line (Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable) through the seabed of the Caspian Sea on Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan route, which is an integral part of this international digital corridor.

Fuad Allahverdiyev noted that intensive digitalization during the fourth industrial revolution is closely linked to digital infrastructure construction projects, and the laying of backbone fiber-optic cable lines between the regions will provide better connectivity services in those regions and accelerate the process of digital globalization.

“The construction of a fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea will form the "Digital Silk Way" between Europe and Southern Asia. An intergovernmental agreement on laying the fiber-optic backbone cable line between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was signed in Ashgabat in 2019. In March this year, a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint construction, ownership and operation of fiber-optic communication lines was signed between the project executors AzerTelecom and Turkmentelecom in Baku”, Mr. Allahverdiyev added.

Fuad Allahverdiyev added that the project will make an important contribution to the development of telecom sector of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the telecommunications ecosystem in the region as a whole.

AzerTelecom is a telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network and provides advanced telecommunication services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom implements “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn Azerbaijan into the regional digital center.