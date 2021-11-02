Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for financing research projects

\BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) has announced tender for financing projects in a number of spheres, Trend reports on Nov. 2 via the agency.

According to the agency, the tender will be held from December 16, 2021, until February 10, 2022.

“The tender is open to legal entities and individuals who are subjects of micro, small and medium-sized businesses. The projects should concern either the scientific area or the area of ​​support,” the agency said.

Each participant of the tender can submit only one project; the term for the implementation of projects shouldn’t be less than three and more than 12 months; projects financed by other government agencies, ongoing or completed projects cannot be added or re-financed by the agency.

The documents required for participation in the tender must be submitted in full; the execution of work within the framework of the projects should begin from March 1, 2022; and the projects must be submitted in the Azerbaijani language.

It’s planned to allocate 20,000 manat ($11,760) to finance each project.

The documents will be accepted from 09:00 (GMT +4) November 15 until 18:00 December 14, 2021. They can be sent to the email address: [email protected] or delivered on paper directly to the SMBDA's address: Ataturk Avenue, 134, Baku, AZ1069.

The required documents are: application form; the project submitted for the competition; financial justification of the project budget; copies of documents confirming the identity and powers of a representative of an individual or legal entity that is an SMB entity; copies of an extract from the state register and the charter of legal entities (if the applicant is a legal entity).

The documents can be downloaded by the following link: https://bit.ly/3oZx4HZ.

Information on the results of the tender will be posted after February 10, 2022, on the agency's website: www.smb.gov.az

Additional Information: (+994 12) 404 04 01, call center "131".