BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. About 200,000 Azerbaijanis visited Russia in 2022 thus far, Advisor to the Chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies Rufat Hajiyev stated, Trend reports.

According to him, this number should reach up to 300,000 by year end.

"Approximately 900,000-920,000 people visited Russia annually since 2017, before the start of pandemic. However, during the pandemic, in particular in 2021, this number significantly decreased to 200,000 people," he said.