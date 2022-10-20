Azerbaijani Central Bank cancels several of its tenders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A number of tenders announced by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have been cancelled, Trend reports on October 20 via the CBA.

According to the CBA, by the decision of the Procurement Commission there were canceled tenders for the maintenance of electrical equipment in administrative buildings, the maintenance of lifts, the supply and installation of the necessary spare parts for lifts, the maintenance of installations, fire extinguishing systems and equipment.

The tenders were declared invalid in accordance with Article 11.1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On public procurement", added the CBA.