Gazanchi, Eyvazly customs posts operate on Azerbaijan's liberated territories - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Two Azerbaijani posts - Gazanchi and Eyvazly - operate on the liberated territories, said Acting Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov on December 13, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark during discussions of the amendments to the Customs Code at the meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, these posts are located in Zangilan and Gubadli districts.

The official added that three Iranian vehicles tried to pass through these posts without paying road tax.