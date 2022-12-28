Entrepreneurship development - main driver of economic growth in Azerbaijan, Assistant to President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. One of the main goals in the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is to increase the share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in GDP in the non-oil and gas sector to 35 percent, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov, Trend reports.

He made the remake during the presentation of 'Dayaq' award.

He noted that the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is defined as the main driver of economic growth.

Movsumov added that, according to the strategy, it is also planned to bring the share of employment of SMEs in the non-oil and gas sector to 60 percent.

"The development of the private sector in the country, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, will increase the interest of domestic and foreign investors in the country's economy. In addition, non-oil exports will expand. All the steps taken at the initiative of the President are aimed at the development of entrepreneurship, in particular of SMEs, in the country," he added.