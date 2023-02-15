Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission expected to hold regular meeting in foreseeable future – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission is expected to hold a regular meeting in the foreseeable future, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said at today's event on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Restoration of the Lithuanian State Day, Trend reports.

The official noted that the two countries have a mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, and the Intergovernmental Joint Commission holds regular meetings to this end.

"Hopefully, the Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will contribute to efforts aimed at the speedy completion of talks on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan," Khalafov added.