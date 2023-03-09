'Investor Map' project to allow Azerbaijan to achieve best results in fulfilling its obligations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The "Investor Map" project is going to allow Azerbaijan to achieve the best results in fulfilling its commitments made to the UN, Deputy Director of the Istanbul International Center for Private Sector Development (ICPSD) Gülçin Salıngan said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the presentation of the "Investor Map" to finance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of Azerbaijan's economy.

According to her, the "Investor Map" prepared by Azerbaijan fully complies with the goals of the country, as well as the requirements of the UN.

"We were glad to help Azerbaijan create this map because it uses the practice and experience of Türkiye, Morocco, and other countries. We will continue to work with Azerbaijan in the development of the financial sector, and the introduction of Islamic banking tools into the country, which is the leading one in the world, as well as in a number of other projects," she said.

Earlier, it was noted that Azerbaijan holds high-level events aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Azerbaijan has already submitted a report on the implementation of the SDGs to the UN three times, in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the last report, the country improved its position and took 50th place.