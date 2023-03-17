Azerbaijan, Russia agree on synchronization of customs procedures

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to synchronize customs procedures, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the opening ceremony of the Khanova customs posts on the Azerbaijan-Russia border, Trend reports.

"The transport sector plays a huge role in fostering cooperation between our countries. Azerbaijan is committed to the Baku Declaration, signed in September last year. As part of it, the country is implementing projects aimed at increasing the capacity of border points. Also, work is underway to build roads and bridges," he said.

Mustafayev added that within a month, the construction of a four-lane automobile road with a length of 24 kilometers between the border points of Samur and Khanoba will be completed.

"A highway is also being built from Baku to the border with Russia; the work is expected to be completed within two months. The reconstruction of the Baku-Yalama railway is also underway," he said.

The deputy prime minister also said that trade and economic cooperation is actively developing between Azerbaijan and Russia. He added that the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $3.7 billion (an increase of 24 percent) in 2022.