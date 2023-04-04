Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan studies international experience in creating 'smart cities'

Economy Materials 4 April 2023 11:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan studies international experience in creating 'smart cities'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Given the leading role of digital technologies in development of the concept of 'smart cities' in Azerbaijan, the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been studying the experience of various countries on this matter, Chairman of the Board of the Institute Mahir Humbatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"Currently, developed countries have analyzed the issues of using innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data processing," he said.

