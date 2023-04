BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A ceremony of signing agreements and memorandums between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan took place in Baku, Trend reports.

A contract was signed for the supply of metal products and sheet steel, as well as food and confectionery products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

In addition, a document was signed for the supply of batteries and transformers to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan.

On April 5, Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum was held in Baku.