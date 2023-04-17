Agreement with Qingdao Port to allow attract cargo from China, South Korea to Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The agreement between the Port of Baku and the Chinese Port of Qingdao will allow attracting cargo from China, South Korea, and other countries of the East to the territory of Azerbaijan with further transportation to Europe, Director General of Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

Ziyadov made the remark during the event dedicated to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ports of Baku and Qingdao.

"In the Port of Qingdao, almost all operational work is carried out automatically, ‘green’ and clean technologies are used. Our cooperation will also allow attracting new technologies to the Port of Baku," he said.

According to the official, over the past ten years, Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the transshipment of goods between East and West.

"The location of our port is of great strategic importance. For example, within a radius of 1,000 kilometers, this covers a population of 140 million people. From a logistical point of view, we expect that in the future most of these cargoes will be in the Port of Baku," the director general further said.

Speaking about the Middle Corridor, Ziyadov noted the opening of new regional opportunities for its development by Azerbaijan, in particular, the creation of the Zangazur Corridor.

"China and Chinese companies are actively taking advantage of this, and we are confident that in the future the flow of goods will only grow, both from East to West and in the opposite direction," he added.