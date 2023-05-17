“Nar” introduces 5G speed in Sumgait!

“Nar” is pleased to launch the ultra-fast 5G technology in the city of Sumgait in a test mode. With this, “Nar” becomes the first mobile operator to bring 5G technology outside the capital. Subscribers may join the network at “Nar”s store located at 34 Sulh street with their personal mobile phones that support 5G technology, or test the 5G speed using devices connected to the network in the store.

“Nar” subscribers connecting to the 5G network for the first time may get a free 10GB of 5G internet by dialing *775#YES, which will allow them to test the 5G speed in that area during the day.

"In order to provide the best digital experience for our subscribers, we are proud to present 5G technology for the first time in a city outside the capital - Sumgait. We are sure that this innovation will create a great opportunity for our customers to explore new digital possibilities" said Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer at “Nar”.

Notably, high quality and steady “Nar” network covers 99% of the population whilst the geographical coverage is 98%.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable price.