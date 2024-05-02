EU supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 - ambassador (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. European Union supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.

"This year, our collaboration is intricately linked to the climate agenda. The European Union, a leading international actor in the fight against climate change, is willing to work together with Azerbaijan to provide assistance during its presidency of COP29. We collaborate with the objective of identifying and promoting resolutions to worldwide climate issues," he said.

According to Michalko, Azerbaijan and the EU are close partners and cooperation between the countries also involves the energy sector.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

