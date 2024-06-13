WEF identifies Azerbaijan's digital economy investment priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has laid out several top-notch moves within the framework of investing in the digital economy and attracting foreign direct investment in the digital realm of Azerbaijan, the representative of the World Economic Forum Matthew Stephenson, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement in a video message during the ongoing "Digital SMEs and Startups Ready to Scale Up" export and foreign investment readiness training program in Baku within the framework of the project "Investing in Azerbaijan's Digital Economy."

"To encourage more investment in the digital economy and FDI in the digital space, we are trying to learn what businesses need and compile a list of steps to meet their demands. During a workshop in Baku, we were able to determine a number of priorities. The goals of today's workshop are to exchange ideas and take the necessary steps to realize these aims, encourage investment growth, and solve current problems. Today presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us to collaborate on enhancing digital readiness," he emphasized.

To note, the project "Investments in the Digital Economy of Azerbaijan" envisages three phases. Within the second phase of the project initiated by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) will support the capacity building of digital SMEs and startups to identify and attract foreign direct investment and increase exports of digital services.

