bp reveals start date for solar power plant construction in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The physical construction of the Shafag solar power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts in Jabrayil will begin this year, bp Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told reporters, Trend reports.

"The process is underway: mine clearance work has been completed, the technical and economic justification is ready, and the contractual obligations have been signed. The final investment decision (FID) is expected to be made this year. After that, further processes will begin, including contractor contracts.

At this stage, the certification process remains to be completed. Once this is done, the selection of equipment, delivery schedules, and volumes will be determined. Logistical issues, such as infrastructure and transportation routes, are also being assessed. Construction work will begin later this year," he said.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and bp signed an executive agreement on cooperation in the field of evaluation and implementation of a 240 MW solar power plant construction project in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone in June 2022.

On September 20, 2023, bp, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) inked an Accession Agreement, outlining their commitment to participate in the Sunrise project for the development of a solar power plant.

On October 19, 2023, Shafaq (Jabrayil) Solar Limited energy company for the implementation of this project has established its representative office in Azerbaijan.

