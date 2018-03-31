Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has sent aid to families of the victims and wounded in a fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, the Foundation told Trend.

The aid was delivered to Kemerovo upon the instruction of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva.

Over the centuries, friendly and neighborly relations have tied Azerbaijan and Russia. Both nations have always supported each other during the difficult times.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has put forward an initiative to share the pain of the Kemerovo tragedy, share the sadness of the families of the dead and to support those who suffered. The Azerbaijani government supported this initiative of the Foundation.

The aid was sent to Kemerovo on a private plane on March 30 and delivered to the injured and the families of the dead.

Condolences were extended to the families of the victims on behalf of Mehriban Aliyeva and the entire Azerbaijani people, and it was noted that the Azerbaijani people stand by the victims.

The Foundation's employees also laid flowers at the memorial site to honor memory of the tragedy victims.

Delivery of the aid to families will be continued today.

A fire erupted on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) four-story shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25. The fire killed over 60 people, most of whom are children.

