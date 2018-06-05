President Aliyev inaugurates Dalimammadli substation in Goranboy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 110/35/10 kV Dalimammadli substation in the Goranboy district.

Two transformers with a capacity of 40 MVA were installed in the substation.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the substation.

President Aliyev was also informed of the 110/35/10 kV Kurakchay substation.

Two transformers with a capacity of 40 MVA were installed in the Kurakchay substation.The substation has been fully renovated.

President Aliyev launched the substation.

