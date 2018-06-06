Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan to be presented at PACE

6 June 2018 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A report on the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan will be presented at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), scheduled for June 25-29 in Strasbourg, France, reads a message posted on the PACE website.

The document will be presented by Romanian MP Viorel Richard Badea, who led a PACE observation mission of 33 members during the presidential election in Azerbaijan on April 11.

In addition, a new PACE president will be elected at the summer session. Furthermore, changes are expected in membership of the organization's committees.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day
Society 14:38
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:29
Bakcell joins career fair for graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)
ICT 14:29
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:23
Azerbaijani committee: Illegal tourist trips to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
Banks in Azerbaijan increase mortgage lending
Economy news 13:31
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:29
EU should give due support, due attention to Azerbaijan: MEP
Politics 10:52
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:07
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:29
Public opinion in Turkey entirely favors Azerbaijan: Georgian expert
Commentary 5 June 21:33
SOCAR ready to begin detailed design of pipeline in Albania
Oil&Gas 5 June 21:02
Georgian expert: Multilateral co-op formats to shape region’s future
Business 5 June 20:54
EU-Azerbaijan transportation co-op built on mutually beneficial terms: minister
Economy news 5 June 20:45
SOCAR Balkan announces time frame for creation of IAP company
Oil&Gas 5 June 20:28
EU companies disclose 5 most needed reforms in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 June 20:06
Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 20:00