Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan to be presented at PACE

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A report on the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan will be presented at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), scheduled for June 25-29 in Strasbourg, France, reads a message posted on the PACE website.

The document will be presented by Romanian MP Viorel Richard Badea, who led a PACE observation mission of 33 members during the presidential election in Azerbaijan on April 11.

In addition, a new PACE president will be elected at the summer session. Furthermore, changes are expected in membership of the organization's committees.

